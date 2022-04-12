Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $133,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

