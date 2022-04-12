Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snap-on by 132.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.