Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,182 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -258.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

