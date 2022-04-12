Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

