Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

