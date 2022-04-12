Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Whirlpool by 336.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

