MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

