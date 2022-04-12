MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,215.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $9,215.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,259.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.48 or 0.07564638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00260206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.38 or 0.00756047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00093896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.00581559 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00364628 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.