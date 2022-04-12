Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 4,075 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

