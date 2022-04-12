Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 432 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VTI traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

