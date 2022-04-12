Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 558 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $210.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. The company has a market capitalization of $403.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

