Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 669 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,761. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.30 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.