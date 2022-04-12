Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,471,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

