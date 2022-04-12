Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.23. The stock had a trading volume of 633,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,511. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.