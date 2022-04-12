Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.