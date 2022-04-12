Mirrored Microsoft Price Reaches $333.28 on Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $49,026.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $333.28 or 0.00840718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 25,967 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

