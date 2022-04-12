Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650,804. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

