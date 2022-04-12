Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires Shares of 720 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.58. 65,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.