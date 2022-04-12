Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $105,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.69 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

