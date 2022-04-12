Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $81,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.85. 20,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.81. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $526.62. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

