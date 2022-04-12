Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $112,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 657,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,146,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

