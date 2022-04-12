Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $87,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.41. 17,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,077. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.