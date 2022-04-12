Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 425,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098,069. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

