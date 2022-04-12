Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.60).

MAB stock opened at GBX 242.20 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.73. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 334 ($4.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

