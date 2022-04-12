Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$2.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

