MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.