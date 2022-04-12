MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Critical Survey

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.93 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $21.07 million 9.78 -$1.91 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.75%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bit Digital beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

