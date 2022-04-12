Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,332,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $396.11 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

