Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Montauk Renewables worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MNTK opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.55 and a beta of -1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.