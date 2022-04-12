Mooncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00262071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

