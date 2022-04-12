Morgan Stanley Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $180.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.