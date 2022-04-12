Morgan Stanley Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $95.50

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

EQR stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

