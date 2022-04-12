Morgan Stanley Trims WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $663,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

