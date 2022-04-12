MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Down 3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

