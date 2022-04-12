Murray Auchincloss Acquires 95 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($484.04).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £369 ($480.84).

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 386.65 ($5.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,314,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.39) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 469.38 ($6.12).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

