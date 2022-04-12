MXC (MXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $268.14 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. MXC has a market capitalization of $268.14 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

