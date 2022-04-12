MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 1,381,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,187,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £16.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked Plc, a home-testing healthcare company, develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness test kits in the United Kingdom. The company provides MyLotus/MYLO products for trusted ovulation, conception, and fertility advice and tracking, as well as up to date information regarding fertility for customers.

