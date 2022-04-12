Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $764,715.00

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $764,715.00 and $89.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,337,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

