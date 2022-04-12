Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.99. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 305,996 shares changing hands.

NTP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $284.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 14,336.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

