National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after acquiring an additional 657,980 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

