National Bank Financial Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$54.50

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHUHF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

