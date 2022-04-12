National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.