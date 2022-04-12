National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $84.73 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

