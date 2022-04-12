National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 800 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

