National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,000 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

