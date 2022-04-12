National Bank of Canada FI Invests $31,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

