National Bank of Canada FI Invests $31,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

Shares of MKSI opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

