National Bank of Canada FI Invests $33,000 in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Largo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Largo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Largo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Largo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Largo during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

