National Bank of Canada FI Invests $34,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,747,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ XT opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.