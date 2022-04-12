National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $34,000 Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after acquiring an additional 594,367 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,925,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,995,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 376,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE:CX opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.